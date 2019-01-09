Kremlin Dismisses Reports About Possible Russia's Meddling in Israeli Elections

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has not interfered and will not interfere in elections in any country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Wednesday.

"Do not read these Israeli media. There can't be any talk about it. Russia has not interfered and does not intend to interfere in any elections in any country in the world," Peskov said when asked to comment on reports in Israeli media that Russia could interfere in elections in that country, scheduled for April 2019, including by means of cyber attacks.

The comment was made after on Monday Nadav Argaman, the head of Israel's Shin Bet security service, said that a foreign country intended to intervene in the upcoming Israeli elections. No specific country was named though.

At the same time, the Haaretz newspaper reported, citing a study by the Israeli cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies, that China, Iran and Russia posed the biggest cyber threat to the Israeli elections.

Over the past years, a number of countries have accused Russia of meddling in their domestic affairs, specifically national elections. Moscow has repeatedly refuted the allegations of interference in elections, noting that no proof of its involvement in such activities had ever been provided.