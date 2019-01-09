WATCH Ship Carrying 3,500 Nissans Ablaze and Adrift 3,330 Km NW of Hawaii

The Sincerity Ace, a 650-foot (198-meter) car carrier loaded with more than 3,800 vehicles caught fire in the Pacific and was abandoned by its crew. The fire broke out on New Year’s Eve while the ship was en route from Japan to Hawaii.

Of the 21 crew members on board the Sincerity Ace, 16 have been rescued by 'Good Samaritans' from nearby vessels; an additional four were found “unresponsive and unable to grab onto life-saving equipment to be brought aboard,” according to the US Coast Guard, the Japan Times reported on 4 January. One remains missing.

Nissan confirmed that the ship was carrying around 3,500 of its cars to Hawaii. In addition, there were more than three hundred other passenger vehicles and some construction equipment on the ship. The company has no information about the status of the goods.

In fiscal year 2017, Nissan's global sales volume outpaced total industry volume, increasing 2.6% to 5.77 million units, according to the company's 2018 annual report.