Trump Says Trade Talks With China 'Going Very Well'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday that the current round of trade negotiations between the United States and China is going "very well."

"Talks with China are going very well!" Trump wrote in a Twitter post as representatives of the two countries met in Beijing for the second day of talks.

The trade negotiations in China started on Monday and were reportedly still underway as Trump tweeted on Tuesday. The talks are being held at the vice-ministerial level.

Washington and Beijing have been locked in a trade war since President Donald Trump announced in June a 25 percent tax on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports, in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade tariffs, levying duties of hundreds of billions of dollars.