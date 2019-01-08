Fake News? Media Clash Over Rumours Meghan Markle Could Go Back to Acting

Over the weekend, several British tabloids reported that there's a possibility that Suits fans will see Rachel Zane, played by actress-turned-royal Meghan Markle, one more time.

Harper's Bazaar cited a source who spoke to two insiders working on Suits as saying that "the show has not made a multi-million dollar charity donation offer to Meghan [Markle] to return for a cameo. There are no plans for her to return to the show".

The comment came shortly after Daily Star and other British media outlets reported that NBC Universal wanted Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle to make an acting combeack for just one episode of Suits, the American TV series that made her famous.

According to an unnamed insider, the show's producers are willing to offer Meghan a multi-million dollar donation to the charity of her choice, if she decides to make a cameo, a two-minute clip that could be shot in the UK.

"We could be done in half a day or less. No final figure has yet been arrived at but negotiations are likely to be opened in the very near future. I’ve heard sums ranging from two to six million being kicked around, and that sounds a lot – but it would be one of the biggest marketing coups in TV history", the source told Daily Star.



Meghan's final episode aired on 25 April 2018, just days before her wedding to Prince Harry. Fans of the legal drama saw her character Rachel Zane get the happy ending everyone was hoping for: she married law firm partner Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams, who left the show at the same time.

"We could create a storyline where Rachel and Mike have created new lives for themselves and are starting a family, with Rachel showing an obvious baby bump. I believe we could get away with only one or two lines from Rachel, perhaps saying how she would never have believed she would have such a wonderful life. This particular route would beautifully mirror real life. It would give one or several charities a big boost, portray Meghan as a thoroughly modern royal – and give us one of the biggest ratings blockbusters of our existence", the source added.

Although the source of BAZAAR.com denied the plans, some fans have become extremely excited at such a possibility:

Wonder if Meghan Markle accepts the invitation and returns the series Suits? Although it seems impossible even for her to be royalty now, but it would be incredible, am I right? 🤔🤔🤔🤩🤩 — 🍒Victoria🍒 (@victoria_19727) 7 января 2019 г.

I think it's a great idea for Meghan, DoS to return to #Suits for a cameo. Hope it's true and she does it. — ILoveManBuns (@ILikeManBuns) 7 января 2019 г.

I would love to see her and Patrick on the series finale whenever that is. — Eric D Moncier (@emgovols) 8 января 2019 г.

Oh yes! With Mike Ross please! @halfadams 😍😍 — Boutouba Mohammed (@medbtm) 7 января 2019 г.

And Patrick, he needs to be in too @halfadams — @troian_patrick_ (@brlovestbells) 7 января 2019 г.

I hope Meghan's darvey shipper inside would bargain and would only agree to this if the scene involves her receiving the news that her bff Donna and Harvey are finally done being idiots and are about to get married. #Darvey #Suits

https://t.co/f0aYykJ8Lb — kirby (@kirbyspecter) 6 января 2019 г.

Many, however, dismissed the claims as "fake news":

pic.twitter.com/lAjjTknYK3 — KSK(africa) Life is a journey, not a destination (@lawalazu) 7 января 2019 г.

British tabloids also cited an unnamed Suits actor who said: "This is all supposed to be hush, hush but it’s a bit of an open secret that they’d do anything to get her and Patrick back as guest stars".

Most of the Suits cast joined the royal wedding last May: Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Specter, Rick Hoffman, who's known for the role of Louis Litt, Sarah Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan's onscreen husband, and many others.