Ottawa, Beijing Discuss Issue of Canadians Detained in China - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A delegation comprising Canadian politicians discussed with Chinese officials the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, Canadian citizens detained in China, CBC reported on Monday, citing a participant in the meeting.

"The gist of the message is that the executive branch of Canada has asked for their immediate release," Canadian lawmaker Joseph Day, who led the delegation, told the CBC broadcaster.

Canadian-Chinese relations have worsened after the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese high-tech giant Huawei, in Vancouver in December at the request of the US authorities on suspicions of violating Washington’s Iran sanctions. The move was slammed by Beijing which called on Ottawa to release the official.

On December 10, Chinese authorities detained ex-diplomat Kovrig and businessman Spavor on charges of threatening national security.

