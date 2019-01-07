Syrian Democratic Forces Detain 5 Foreign Daesh Militants in Deir ez-Zor

According to the press release, the SDF militants shut down a terrorist cell comprising two US citizens and two Pakistani citizens. The press release also said that the SDF had apprehended a Daesh militant from Dublin, Ireland, however, the caption to his photo said "45 years old, Pakistani".
The SDF has been engaged in a military operation against Daesh in the terrorists' last outpost in the city of Hajin. The US-ed coalition has been carrying out frequent airstrikes on Hajin and nearby villages under the pretext of assisting the SDF in its fight against the jihadists.
