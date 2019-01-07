Syrian Democratic Forces Detain 5 Foreign Daesh Militants in Deir ez-Zor

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Kurdish militia said in a press release on Monday it had detained five foreign militants belonging to the Daesh* terrorist group in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor.

According to the press release, the SDF militants shut down a terrorist cell comprising two US citizens and two Pakistani citizens. The press release also said that the SDF had apprehended a Daesh militant from Dublin, Ireland, however, the caption to his photo said "45 years old, Pakistani".

The SDF has been engaged in a military operation against Daesh in the terrorists' last outpost in the city of Hajin. The US-ed coalition has been carrying out frequent airstrikes on Hajin and nearby villages under the pretext of assisting the SDF in its fight against the jihadists.

On 19 December, US President Donald Trump announced US troop withdrawal from Syria, stressing that victory over Daesh in Syria had been achieved. According to the president, the fight against the terrorist group was the only reason the US remained in the Arab country. White House, however, added later that the victory over Daesh did not signal the end of the US-led coalition's campaign in Syria.