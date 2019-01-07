Cargo Ship Sinks Near Turkish Coast, Casualties Reported - Authorities

According to authorities in Turkey’s province of Samsun, at least two of 13 crew members have died due to an incident in the Black Sea, 80 km off the Turkish coast.

“Rescue helicopters have arrived at the scene. So far, seven crew members have been rescued and the bodies of two dead have been found”, the Turkish Interior Ministry report says, noting that the Panama-flagged vessel sent an SOS signal at around 08:10 am (05:10 GMT).

According to the report, the crew included two Russian nationals, nine Ukrainian citizens, and two Azerbaijanis.

The ship was reportedly heading to Turkey from the Russian port of Azov, carrying coal.