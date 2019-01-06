Senior Russian MP Bashes UK Media for Keeping Up Hype About Salisbury Poisoning

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A deputy chair at the Russian parliament’s foreign affairs committee slammed UK media for spinning lies about last year’s Salisbury poisoning to keep up the hype.

"This policy of [UK sanctions on Russia] needs to be justified ideologically. Hence, the Skripal story… We’ve seen a lot of talking but no facts. I think this time will be no different", Dmitry Novikov, of the Communist Party, told Sputnik on Sunday, commenting on the report.

© AP Photo / Frank Augstein UK Intel Alleges Putin Personally Behind Skripal Poisoning Order - Reports

Earlier in the day, UK newspaper The Telegraph reported citing sources that the UK government had established all details of the suspected nerve agent attack on ex-Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, including the chain of command behind it.

The UK government has blamed Russia for the attack, which took place on March 4, 2018. Moscow has denied claims it had a role in the poisoning, which left Skripal and his daughter Yulia severely ill. The Russian embassy in London has been demanding access to the two Russians for almost a year.