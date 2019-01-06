UK Tourist Fined £19K As Facebook Snaps Prove He Faked Illness for Compensation

The online snaps Justin Miller posted on Facebook show that his holidays were not ruined at all: in fact, he was quite active, sharing pics of beer, food, and taking selfies at five-star Hotel Riu Touareg in Cape Verde.

Tui customer Justin Miller who demanded compensation from the company, claiming that his holiday in Cape Verde had been ruined by a severe illness, now has to pay £19,025, as his own Facebook account proved he was lying.

The man recklessly posted numerous photos of food and drinks he bought and sights he visited during the period he pretended to be ill.

“We’ve continued to do all that we can to put a stop to fake sickness cases”, Managing Director of TUI UK & Ireland Andrew Flintham stated.

A Cardiff County court found the man to be “fundamentally dishonest”, ordering him to pay the steep fine after the claim against the company was proven to be false.

Tui is a travel and tourism company, based in the German city of Hannover.