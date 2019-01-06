US Doesn't Want Turkey to Take Military Action in Syria - Bolton

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview on Thursday that Washington's key priority would be to avoid a regional massacre between the Turkish military and Kurds.

US National Security Adviser John Bolton said Sunday that the US didn't want Turkey to take any military actions in Syria unless they're fully coordinated with Washington.

Speaking further, the senior official said that the US would withdraw its forces from Syria only if Turkey provided assurance to protect Kurds.

"There are objectives that we want to accomplish that condition the withdrawal," Bolton told reporters during his visit to Israel. "The timetable flows from the policy decisions that we need to implement."

US President Donald Trump has faced tremendous pressure to protect US-backed Kurdish forces belonging to the People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria, the most effective American-backed force in liberating the city of Raqqa and other areas seized by the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

Senator Lindsey Graham, a critic of US withdrawal plans, has also said that Trump personally assured him that the fate of Kurdish militias would be considered in withdrawing American forces.

Erdogan has warned of a fresh Turkish offensive against the YPG, which he considers a terrorist group.