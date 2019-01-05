Pelosi Brands Trump-Putin Relationship 'Dangerous'

In a New Year’s letter, Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote to US President Donald Trump that Moscow was “open to dialogue”, stressing that relations between the two countries were of strategic importance for international security.

Speaking to MSNBC on Saturday, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she believed the relationship between President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was “dangerous”.

“I think that the president’s relationship with thugs all over the world is appalling… Vladimir Putin, really? I think it’s dangerous”.

Putin-Trump relations have been a subject of much concern in the United States, fuelled by collusion allegations between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit From Jerusalem to INF Treaty: Highlights of Trump's Foreign Policy in 2018

While President Trump has on multiple occasions blasted the accusations as “witch hunt”, Moscow has rejected any involvement, pointing out that no evidence of election meddling has been presented to corroborate the claims.

The Trump-Putin saga reached a new crescendo in July after the two presidents held a one-on-one meeting in Helsinki, the results of which still remain a murky secret for US politicians due to the fact that no communique followed.

While both presidents dubbed the long-awaited summit a “success” and stated that they sought to improve bilateral ties, critics and mainstream media called Trump’s decision to meet with Putin “treason”.

Some critics expressed their concerns about Trump questioning the conclusion of the US intelligence community regarding interference in the vote, which he later retracted.

READ MORE: Putin Says Ready for Possible Meeting With Trump

Despite much negativity on social media and beyond, some netizens appeared to be optimistic about the Trump-Putin relationship, saying that having better relations with Russia was in the best interest of the United States:

I think you're right when you say that nothing really stops Trump from allying himself with Putin. But don't you think that Trump, maybe, just wants to normalize relations with Russia —maybe-?



After all, both countries are powerful and their leaders seek world peace. — Vicente Quintero (@vicenquintero) 3 January 2019

Putin understands that no matter how much Trump may favor normalizing US/Russia relations, his hands are tied by Russophobic regime hardliners and nearly the entire Congress. —Stephen Lendman — Richard O'Donnell (@Bartonesque) 2 January 2019

So many people being negative, as if they prefer being on poor terms with one of only two countries that are a threat to the US. Why?

I'm no fan of Russia, but I don't get why everyone is so against it. Do people still believe the Russian collusion conspiracy theory or something? — Chore Boy (@Chore_Boi) 1 January 2019

What is it that you suggest we build? Here’s an idea… how about… better relations with Russia!? There’s an idea. Wait, @realDonaldTrump said it and wanted it… so it’s now a bad idea. Stick to #topchef Tom, at least there you know WTF you are talking about. — Tommy DeVito (@HigginsFan) 1 January 2019