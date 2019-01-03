After Trump's India Jibe, Twitterati Pounce on Him for 'Unhinged Rants'

United States President Donald Trump mocked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for funding a library in Afghanistan, inciting the ire of social media users, who targeted him with their own ridicule.

Today Trump mocked #India, a key US non-NATO partner that’s done major development work in #Afghanistan, for building a library there. Sigh. — Michael Kugelman (@MichaelKugelman) January 2, 2019

India's aid to Afghanistan was critiqued by Trump at a press appearance; there, he defended his decision to scuttle overseas US military engagements.

While mentioning his interaction with Modi, Trump said the Indian leader was "constantly telling" him that India has built a library in Afghanistan. "You know what that is? That's like five hours of what we spend. And we're supposed to say, 'Oh, thank you for the library.' I don't know who's using it in Afghanistan," Trump said.

Trump was referring to Indian aid to Afghanistan amounting to $3 bln USD to rebuild the war-ravaged country. The Indian aid and its details were spelt out by the Indian Embassy in Kabul in a written release.

Afghanistan has been embroiled in a severe crisis since the US-led forces toppled the extremist Taliban regime after the 11 September 2001 attacks in the United States. Indian projects in Afghanistan include the reconstruction of an elite high school in Kabul and Indian university scholarships for 1,000 Afghan students each year, as well as building the Afghan Parliament.



Trump's comments on Afghanistan came in the context of his announcement last month that the US would pull all 2,000 US troops out of Syria and cut the US force of 14,000 troops in Afghanistan in half, in an effort to minimise overseas military spending.

Meanwhile, Indian officials have responded to Trump's statement by reiterating that the country firmly believes in the critical role which developmental assistance plays in places like Afghanistan.

"India firmly believes in the critical role that developmental assistance can play in transforming human lives. India does not send its armed forces abroad except under the specific mandate of UN Peacekeeping Operations," sources in the Indian government told Sputnik following Trump's mockery of Indian aid to Afghanistan.

Twitter users have sought to drill in the fact that the purpose of the library built by India was to establish values in the war-ravaged nation, where women were forbidden from reading under the rule of the Taliban.

@realDonaldTrump mocks PM @narendramodi for library in Afghanistan"-



India attempts to establish "ideal & life values" ​​anywhere in the world due to its natural nature. This library was also part of the same purpose in which there was nothing scoffing. — Rishi (@Tiwari_IND) January 3, 2019