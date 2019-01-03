Cathay Pacific Mistakenly Sells First and Business-Class Tickets for Low Prices

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific airline mistakenly sold out a batch of first and business class tickets for 1/24 their regular cost, news.com.au reports.

Tickets for August flights from Vietnam to New York, for some time, could be purchased for a bargain rate of $675. Tickets for the same flights in July and September cost 16 thousand dollars.

The carrier has already reported that it was a mistake, but promised: everyone who managed to purchase tickets will be able to use them.

Happy 2019 all, and to those who bought our good — VERY good surprise ‘special’ on New Year’s Day, yes — we made a mistake but we look forward to welcoming you on board with your ticket issued. Hope this will make your 2019 ‘special’ too!

.#promisemadepromisekept #lessonlearnt — Cathay Pacific (@cathaypacific) January 2, 2019

An unusually low price for air tickets on 31 December was noticed by several travel bloggers. Shortly after they published the information about it on social networks, Cathay Pacific fixed the price mistake.