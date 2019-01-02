Trump: US Wants to Protect Kurds in Syria Even After Troops Withdrawal

In December, Trump declared victory over Daesh while White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders later said that the United States had started to withdraw its troops from the country, adding that this development did not signal the end of the US-led coalition's campaign in Syria.

US President Donald Trump has announced Wednesday that he wants to protect US-backed Kurdish militants in Syria even as the US troops gradually pull out from the country.

He also said that the United States would get out from Syria "over a period of time", claiming that he never gave a four-month timetable for this withdrawal.

On Friday, the Syrian army declared that its troops had entered Manbij after receiving an appeal from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) to take control over the city amid Turkey's plans to conduct a military operation there. On Saturday, the Kremlin confirmed that Damascus had indeed regained control over the territory.

Ankara has been opposing the presence of Kurdish militia in Syria's northern regions, claiming that the militants posed a threat to Turkey's security. In January, Turkey even launched a military operation in city of Afrin against the US-backed YPG, which is regarded by Turkey as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara. Damascus, in turn, called the operation an aggression.

