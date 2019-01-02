Trump Receives 'Great Letter' From Kim, is Expecting Second Summit

"I just got a great letter from Kim Jong-un," Trump said during a cabinet meeting.
The US president went on to say that the sides have established "a very good relationship" and noted that he would "probably have another meeting" with the North Korean leader. The same readiness to meet with Kim has been voiced by Trump on the New Year's Eve.
After decades of tensions, the situation on the Korean Peninsula greatly improved in 2018, when Kim started an active dialogue with both South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Trump.
During the landmark Kim-Trump Singapore summit in June 2018, the two leaders agreed that North Korea would make efforts to promote the complete denuclearisation of the peninsula in exchange for the United States and South Korea freezing their military drills as well as the potential removal of US sanctions.
