US Demands Return of American Suspected of Espionage in Russia - Pompeo

On 31 December, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) detained Paul Whelan, accusing him of espionage and launching a criminal case against him.

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said the US demands the immediate return of the detained Paul Whelan and seeks an explanation of why he was arrested.

READ MORE: US Man Accused of Espionage in Russia Was Dismissed by Marines for Theft — Media

© Sputnik / Maks Vetrov FSB Border Service Detains Up to 3,000 Trespassers Annually

He added that Washington hopes to gain consular access to the detained US citizen over the next few hours.

Reporting about the Whelan's arrest, the Russian Security Service (FSB) announced that a criminal case under the article "espionage" had been initiated against him.

Commenting on the issue, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the US Embassy had been notified of the detention of its citizen in accordance with consular convention. This was also confirmed by a representative of the US State Department, who said that the Russian Foreign Ministry has officially notified the US of the detention of an American citizen in Moscow.

Paul's twin brother David Whelan refuted the allegations and claimed that he travelled in Moscow to attend a wedding ceremony, CNN reported earlier.

According to Washington Post, Paul Whelan joined the ranks of the US Marine Corps in 1994, in 2008 he was dismissed for misbehaviour, after being convicted of several counts of larceny.

The article, according to which the criminal case was initiated, allows for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 10 to 20 years.