Daesh Urges 'Lone Wolf' Attacks on London, Manhattan on New Year's Eve – Report

The call comes after 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt opened fire close to the Christmas market in the city of Strasbourg on December 11, killing three and injuring a dozen people. Chekatt, who was then shot and killed by police, reportedly pledged allegiance to Daesh* in a video released earlier that month.

Daesh-linked groups have spread a spate of online posters urging jihadists to stage "lone wolf" attacks on Moscow, London and New York on New Year's Eve, according to The Daily Mail.

In one of the posters, a man with a sniper rifle who looks like a Daesh terrorist is seen standing on top of a building looking out over New York. The blood splattered image is emblazoned with the words: "New York 1/1/2019".

"And hit them with the explosive belts and vehicle bomb, and shock them with adhesive explosives and packages, and harvest them with silencers and snipers, horrify and terrify them with the intrusions […]", the poster reads.

There is also a poster featuring Moscow's Red Square which shows a knife-wielding militant with blood on the ground.

Other posters show men in balaclavas standing in front of Big Ben and Rome's Colosseum; the text reads "See you in 2019".

Earlier, the broadcaster RTL reported that Daesh was plotting new terrorist acts targeting the EU, following the 2015 Paris attacks and 2016 Brussels bombings. According to RTL, the investigation launched by European intelligence services revealed that the terrorist group had been planning attacks throughout Europe, from Portugal to the Western Balkans.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia