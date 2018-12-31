Russia Formally Notifies US of Detention of American Citizen - State Dept.

Earlier on Monday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) detained Paul Whelan, an American citizen, who was charged with espionage against the Russian Federation.

Russia has officially confirmed that it has detained an American citizen, who was suspected of engaging in espionage against the country, a State Department official announced on Monday.

Consular access to the person detained has been requested, according to the State Department.

“Russia’s obligations under the Vienna Convention require them to provide consular access. We have requested this access and expect Russian authorities to provide it", the spokesperson for the State Department said.

READ MORE: Russia's FSB Detains US Citizen in Moscow During Spy Action

Russia's FSB announced on Monday that it had detained an American citizen, who is suspected of espionage, adding that a criminal case against the person had been opened.