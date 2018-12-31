Taliban Delegation Held 'Comprehensive' Peace Talks With Iran - Tehran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A delegation of the Taliban radical movement has held "comprehensive" peace negotiations with the Iranian party in Tehran on the framework of future negotiations between Taliban and the Afghan government, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Monday.

"A Taliban delegation was in Tehran yesterday [Sunday]. They had comprehensive negotiations with the Iranian deputy foreign minister," Qassemi said, as quoted by the TOLOnews broadcaster.

Taliban has not commented on the meeting so far, the news outlet added.

For decades, Kabul has been fighting numerous terrorist groups launching attacks in the country. The Taliban movement has been one of the major forces opposing the government, as its militants managed to gain control over the country in 1996 before being overthrown in 2001.

Ihsan Taheri, a spokesman for the Afghan High Peace Council, told Sputnik earlier in December that in the coming months the Afghan government will be working on a draft peace deal with Taliban. According to Taheri, the work should be terminated by the start of direct talks between the rival forces.