Taliban Delegation Held 'Comprehensive' Peace Talks With Iran - Tehran

"A Taliban delegation was in Tehran yesterday [Sunday]. They had comprehensive negotiations with the Iranian deputy foreign minister," Qassemi said, as quoted by the TOLOnews broadcaster.
Taliban has not commented on the meeting so far, the news outlet added.
Ihsan Taheri, a spokesman for the Afghan High Peace Council, told Sputnik earlier in December that in the coming months the Afghan government will be working on a draft peace deal with Taliban. According to Taheri, the work should be terminated by the start of direct talks between the rival forces.
