Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits Kuril Islands - EMSC

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake has hit 127 kilometres off the city of Kurilsk, Russia, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The quake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 kilometres, the EMSC reported. No tsunami warning has been issued so far.
Earlier the same month, the Ebeko volcano on Paramushir Island, located in Russia's Kuril Islands archipelago, spewed out a column of ash to a height of 4.5 kilometres, though the situation was not life-threatening to local residents, according to the Russian Emergencies Ministry's department.
