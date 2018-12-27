US, Europe Suffer From Rampant Corruption at 'Highest Levels of Power' - Poll

A new IFOP opinion poll that was conducted on both sides of the Atlantic has revealed that residents of seemingly corruption-free countries may not always regard them as such.

The poll was conducted exclusively for Sputnik in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany – four countries which ranked among the top-25 in the Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index for 2017.

However, when asked how they would evaluate "the extent of corruption at the highest levels of power in their country", two-thirds of respondents in the United States and over a half of respondents in France described it as "high".

© Sputnik / Sputnik poll

Over a third of respondents in Germany, along with nearly a third of respondents in the UK and France, claimed that the extent of corruption is “medium”, and about one fifth of German respondents (and much fewer in the other countries) said it is “low”.

The survey was conducted for Sputnik in August by IFOP among a total of 4,033 respondents over 18 years old. The margin of error does not exceed 3.1 percent.