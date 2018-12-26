UK Foreign Secretary Orders Review Into Persecution of Christians Worldwide

"Today I have asked the Bishop of Truro to look at how the British Government can better respond to the plight of persecuted Christians around the world. We can and must do more," Hunt said, as quoted by the Sky News broadcaster.
Open Doors, a group monitoring violence against Christians in more than 70 countries, said in January that approximately 215 million Christians experienced high levels of persecution in 2017.
