UK Foreign Secretary Orders Review Into Persecution of Christians Worldwide

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday commissioned a review into the persecution of Christians in order to determine practical steps the United Kingdom could take to help them.

"Today I have asked the Bishop of Truro to look at how the British Government can better respond to the plight of persecuted Christians around the world. We can and must do more," Hunt said, as quoted by the Sky News broadcaster.

According to the UK media, the review, expected to be submitted by Easter, will look at threats to Christians in countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Open Doors, a group monitoring violence against Christians in more than 70 countries, said in January that approximately 215 million Christians experienced high levels of persecution in 2017.