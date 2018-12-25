Ex-NATO Official Suspects Erdogan Blackmailed Trump Over US Exit From Syria

The remarks come after US President Donald Trump said last week that Washington would withdraw its roughly 2,000 troops from Syria since Daesh* had been defeated. Shortly after, the White House clarified that the decision does not mean the end of the US-led international coalition's fight against Daesh terrorists.

Donald Trump's move to withdraw US troops from Syria prompts speculation on whether Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blackmailed his US counterpart into the decision, according to Wesley Clark, the former commander of NATO's forces.

In an interview with CNN, Clark specifically singled out the lack of "any strategic rationale for the decision" which he said prods people to ask why the step was made.

READ MORE: US Pulling Troops Out of Syria Due to Failed MidEast Policy — Syrian Ambassador

"People around the world are asking this and some of our friends and our allies in the Middle East are asking, did Erdogan blackmail the president? Was there a payoff or something? Why would a guy make a decision like this? Because all the recommendations were against it," Clark pointed out.

He claimed that Trump' decision may also raise questions about the move's repercussions related to Washington's foreign policy.

"What does this say about the foreign policy of the United States? That we're not reliable? That we make strategic decisions based on no strategic logic? What kind of person is driving the helm? That's the issue," Clark noted.

READ MORE: Macron Voices Deep Regret Over US Decision to Withdraw Troops From Syria

His comments came a day after Trump tweeted that Erdogan informed him that Turkey will "eradicate whatever is left" of Daesh in Syria.

[…] And he is a man who can do it plus, Turkey is right 'next door.' Our troops are coming home!" Trump wrote.

The remarks followed CNN report citing several Pentagon sources as saying last week that outgoing Defence Secretary James Mattis signed an order to withdraw US forces from Syria.

This coincided with Mattis writing a resignation letter, in which he stated that Trump has a right to have a Secretary of Defence "whose views are better aligned" with those of the US president.

READ MORE: Turkey Reportedly Redeploys Troops to Border With Syria Amid US Pullout

Mattis announced his resignation last Thursday, a day after Trump decided to withdraw US troops from Syria, writing on his Twitter page that the United States had defeated the Daesh terrorist group in the Middle Eastern country.

In late March, Trump revealed that the US troops would "very soon" withdraw from Syria, an announcement that was preceded by the Trump administration officials' statements that a 2,000-strong US military contingent will stay in Syria until Daesh is defeated.

The US-led coalition continues to launch airstrikes on Daesh positions in Syria, in a mission that was approved by neither the UN nor the Syrian government.