Register
18:36 GMT +325 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US forces are seen at the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria, April 25, 2017

    Ex-NATO Official Suspects Erdogan Blackmailed Trump Over US Exit From Syria

    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The remarks come after US President Donald Trump said last week that Washington would withdraw its roughly 2,000 troops from Syria since Daesh* had been defeated. Shortly after, the White House clarified that the decision does not mean the end of the US-led international coalition's fight against Daesh terrorists.

    Donald Trump's move to withdraw US troops from Syria prompts speculation on whether Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blackmailed his US counterpart into the decision, according to Wesley Clark, the former commander of NATO's forces.

    In an interview with CNN, Clark specifically singled out the lack of "any strategic rationale for the decision" which he said prods people to ask why the step was made.

    READ MORE: US Pulling Troops Out of Syria Due to Failed MidEast Policy — Syrian Ambassador

    "People around the world are asking this and some of our friends and our allies in the Middle East are asking, did Erdogan blackmail the president? Was there a payoff or something? Why would a guy make a decision like this? Because all the recommendations were against it," Clark pointed out.

    He claimed that Trump' decision may also raise questions about the move's repercussions related to Washington's foreign policy.

    "What does this say about the foreign policy of the United States? That we're not reliable? That we make strategic decisions based on no strategic logic? What kind of person is driving the helm? That's the issue," Clark noted.

    READ MORE: Macron Voices Deep Regret Over US Decision to Withdraw Troops From Syria

    His comments came a day after Trump tweeted that Erdogan informed him that Turkey will "eradicate whatever is left" of Daesh in Syria.

    […] And he is a man who can do it plus, Turkey is right 'next door.' Our troops are coming home!" Trump wrote.

    The remarks followed CNN report citing several Pentagon sources as saying last week that outgoing Defence Secretary James Mattis signed an order to withdraw US forces from Syria.

    This coincided with Mattis writing a resignation letter, in which he stated that Trump has a right to have a Secretary of Defence "whose views are better aligned" with those of the US president.

    READ MORE: Turkey Reportedly Redeploys Troops to Border With Syria Amid US Pullout

    US army soldiers stand next a military vehicle in the town of Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq, December 27, 2016
    © REUTERS / Ammar Awad
    Pullout of US Troops From Syria Should Be ‘Catalyst for Peace’ - Iraqi President
    Mattis announced his resignation last Thursday, a day after Trump decided to withdraw US troops from Syria, writing on his Twitter page that the United States had defeated the Daesh terrorist group in the Middle Eastern country.

    In late March, Trump revealed that the US troops would "very soon" withdraw from Syria, an announcement that was preceded by the Trump administration officials' statements that a 2,000-strong US military contingent will stay in Syria until Daesh is defeated.

    The US-led coalition continues to launch airstrikes on Daesh positions in Syria, in a mission that was approved by neither the UN nor the Syrian government.

    Related:

    Pentagon Signs Order on US Troop Withdrawal From Syria - Reports
    Netanyahu: Israel to Boost Ops Against Iran in Syria Amid US Pullout
    US Envoy for Anti-Daesh Coalition Resigns Over Syria Pullout
    Ex-CIA Officer: Mattis Resignation Increases Info War to Reverse US' Syria Exit
    Tags:
    decision, foreign policy, withdrawal, troops, Donald Trump, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brides During Mass Wedding Ceremony in India
    Multiplying Happiness: Mass Wedding Ceremony in India (PHOTOS)
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse