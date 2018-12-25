Kremlin Unaware If Gaddafi Son Letter Handed to Putin Via Diplomatic Channels

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the letter from Saif Islam Gaddafi to Russian President Vladimir Putin, falling oil prices talks with Saudi Arabia, Russia's oil tax manoeuvre and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Russia.

The Kremlin is unaware whether a letter from Saif Islam Gaddafi, the son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was handed over to Russian President Vladimir Putin through diplomatic channels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

“I don’t know, you have to receive information about this in the Foreign Ministry, because I don’t know yet whether it was handed through diplomatic channels," Peskov said when asked about Gaddafi’s letter to Putin.

Talks With Riyadh on Oil Price

The Kremlin sees no grounds for urgent talks with Saudi Arabia or other OPEC partners in connection with falling oil prices, and no emergency meetings on this issue are planned: the Russian government keeps the situation under control, Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

When asked whether due to the continuing fall in oil prices, a meeting with the president in the Kremlin was planned, as well as talks with OPEC colleagues, including Saudi Arabia, Peskov said: “No, there are no such plans yet.”

“There is no reason for any emergency meetings either. You know that the government keeps this issue under control," he said.

Oil Tax Manoeuvre Issue

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko will discuss the different approaches Moscow and Minsk have in relation to Russia's oil tax manoeuvre, Peskov said.

Lukashenko has arrived in Moscow with a visit earlier in the day.

"We know that the issue [of the tax maneuver] is quite acute, it is pressingly stated by our Belarusian partners. So, it is sure to be raised," the spokesman said, commenting on the agenda for the upcoming Putin-Lukashenko meeting.

Dmitry Peskov said that words of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who had recently said that Moscow stopped treating Belarus as a brotherly nation, should not be taken out of the context and assured that the two states are bound by close friendly relations.

“There is no need to take such statements out of the context,” Peskov said, adding that no one in Moscow or Minsk would challenge the fact that the two states are bound by special allied relations.

Lukashenko is currently in Moscow to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the issue of Russia's oil tax maneuver which, Minsk believes, puts Belarus at a disadvantage.

Abe's Visit to Russia

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Russia is still at the stage of preparation and coordination, Russian presidential spokesman Peskov said.

"When details are known, we will inform you. The visit is really at the stage of preparation… including dates. It is being coordinated," Peskov said.