Man Rams Bus Into Crowd After Hijacking it in Longyan, China (VIDEO)

According to police, a man armed with a knife on Tuesday hijacked a bus in the eastern Chinese province of Fujian and drove into a crowd of pedestrians, killing 5 people and injuring 21.

According to police, the attacker has been detained and the victims have received treatment.

Footage taken by eyewitnesses published on Twitter shows police officers pouncing on the alleged hijacker.

​The causes of the incident are currently being investigated.

There are no details on the man's identity or motive.