Man Rams Bus Into Crowd After Hijacking it in Longyan, China (VIDEO)

It is reported that the man was armed with a knife.
According to police, the attacker has been detained and the victims have received treatment.
Footage taken by eyewitnesses published on Twitter shows police officers pouncing on the alleged hijacker.
福建龙岩公交被劫持撞人事件。（7）转 pic.twitter.com/ntyh6buUvq— 曾宁 (@pZO5xK2Su74DiBW) December 25, 2018
The causes of the incident are currently being investigated.
网传福建龙岩抢公交车撞人。转 pic.twitter.com/o5LXBvEDU6— 曾宁 (@pZO5xK2Su74DiBW) December 25, 2018
There are no details on the man's identity or motive.
