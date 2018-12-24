Register
22:30 GMT +324 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Der Spiegel headquarters

    German Magazine's 'Fake Stories' Reporter Suspected of Misusing Donations

    © Wikipedia / Wmeinhart
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    It remains unclear at this point exactly how many donors sent their money to Relotius, as the magazine apparently wasn’t aware of his fundraising activities.

    Claas Relotius, a former Der Spiegel journalist who recently admitted to falsifying reports and disseminating fake news, apparently also embezzled donations he collected from readers, according to the magazine.

    Relotius’ fundraising effort was reportedly related to a story "about a Syrian sibling couple who live on the streets as orphans in Turkey", that was published in Der Spiegel in July 2016, with the magazine pointing out that the article’s veracity is now in doubt.

    A young woman holds the last edition of Der Spiegel magazine with a cover designed by Edel Rodriguez, as she protests against the travel ban imposed by US President Donald Trump, on February 4, 2017, in Berlin
    © AFP 2018 / ODD ANDERSEN
    German Magazine's Fake News Case Will Only Hasten Decay of Mainstream Media Trust - Commentator
    At this time, it remains unclear exactly how many donors responded to the reporter’s call, as well as how much money was raised and what happened to it, as "the editors were not aware of Relotius' fundraising campaign".

    "Spiegel will make all collected information available to the public prosecutor's office as part of a criminal complaint", the magazine stated.

    Earlier this month, Der Spiegel has announced that one of its star reporters resigned due to committing journalistic fraud "on a grand scale".

    READ MORE: Der Spiegel Exposes One of Its Top Reporters as ‘Fake Stories’ Creator

    An internal investigation reportedly revealed that Claas Relotius, a 33-year old staff who won numerous accolades, including CNN Journalist of the Year award in 2014, and who was named German Reporter of the Year earlier this month, has been inventing stories and faking interviews for several years.

    Related:

    'Grandstander': Trump Says Fake News Making Big Deal About McGurk's Resignation
    US Envoy Pressures German Media Over "Anti-American Bias" Amid Fake News Probe
    'Not for Money, It's to Send Message to Fake News' - Arpaio Case Against CNN
    Tags:
    accusations, embezzlement, donations, Der Spiegel, Claas Relotius, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brides During Mass Wedding Ceremony in India
    Multiplying Happiness: Mass Wedding Ceremony in India (PHOTOS)
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse