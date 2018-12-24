Japan to Launch Study Into Possible Cyberattacks on Autonomous Cars - Reports

According to the NHK broadcaster, the study will be aimed at analyzing the risks of possible cyberattacks targeting self-driving cars, which need Internet access for navigation, in order to eventually work out special methods for investigating these kinds of crimes.
The study should help the Japanese government prepare the country to launch its autonomous car service. Japan plans to allow self-driving vehicles onto expressways by 2020, in time for the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.
