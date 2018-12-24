Order to Pull Out US Troops From Syria Signed - Reports

Another defence official told the CNN broadcaster that the order had been signed by outgoing US Defence Secretary James Mattis.
READ MORE: Macron Voices Deep Regret Over US Decision to Withdraw Troops From Syria
Mattis announced his resignation on Thursday, a day after US President Donald Trump decided to withdraw US troops from Syria, saying on Twitter that the United States had defeated the Daesh* terrorist group in the Middle Eastern country.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)