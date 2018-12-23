Miss Universe 2018 May Become Military Reservist - Philippine Defence Chief

Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana may accept the newly-crowned Miss Universe Catriona Gray into the ranks of military reservists, Manila Bulletin reported.
During a press briefing at the Department of National Defence (DND) building at Camp Aguinaldo, in Quezon City, he noted that if his tough schedule permits, he will talk to Catriona about the possibility, adding that it will be no less an honour for the whole defence ministry and the country’s armed forces in general if she goes to visit military camps thereby cheering up soldiers who stand on guard for their homeland.
“It would be an honor to have her visit our camps”, Lorenzana said.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Philippines, this is it. 💫 What an amazing journey this has been — from day one back in January 2018 of announcing candidacy @bbpilipinasofficial to today. 🙏 Philippines, you have endlessly inspired me, given me strength and support. I want nothing more than to bring pride to you and give my all to give the best Christmas gift ever to my country. 🇵🇭💛 Mahal kita, Philippines. Para sayo 'to. Stand by me prayer warriors, laban tayo. 🙏 Photography @bjpascual Styling @eldzsmejia Makeup @jellyeugenio Hair @hairbybrentsales
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Press Event today for @frontrowphoff @missuniverse and LCS group of companies for this Christmas's Gentle Hands Charity event. 💗 This event was planned months ago as the first trip for the new Ms Universe. Who would've known that it would be the first event for a Filipina with a chance to come home! 🇵🇭 Glam @memayfrancisco @hairbybrentsales Styled by @justine.aliman19 in @jearsond ✨ #MissUniverse @missuniverse
The spokesman for the DND, Arsenio Andolong, also weighed in saying Catriona, in the event she chooses to, would be required to formally sign up for a position and go through the formal application procedure. He went on to say that the DND would be “more than happy to facilitate her entry if she expresses interest” in the role of a reservist.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
IBONG ADARNA 🧡🇵🇭 The Blazing Siren by @maktumang My preliminary gown was inspired by the 'Ibong Adarna': a prominent Filipino folklore that is a mythologicalnous bird. Story goes, the Ibong Adarna's enchanting voice can enable complete healing to anyone who hears it. Some artists liken it to the mythological Phoenix where it recurrently regenerates itself by arising amidst a spectacle of flames and candescence. This makes it a fitting symbol of resilience, rising and rebirth. 🇵🇭🔥 My earrings were designed by me and executed by @tesserajewelry as another ode to the Philippines with the Philippine sun and golden South sea pearls, our national gem. 🇵🇭 Thank you to @maktumang for his amazing craftsmanship and exquisite execution of this gown, to @justine.aliman19 and @ton_lao for styling in @bragaisjojo heels and @tesserajewelry. Thank you to mamang @hairbybrentsales and @jellyeugenio for teaching me to slay my hair and makeup! And to @carlosbuendiajr, the man behind my walk 🌋 I love you all!!!
Women’s service in the Philippine military is voluntary: while female candidates were initially given the right to serve solely in the reserve ranks and provide technical assistance, since 1993 they have been able to become cadets at the Philippine Military Academy and graduate as soldiers.
READ MORE: Philippines' Catriona Gray Crowned Miss Universe 2018 (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
Catriona Gray is the fourth Filipina to have taken home the Miss Universe crown, with the previous one, Pia Wurtzbach, winning the iconic international beauty pageant back in 2015. However, her triumph, along with a fair bit of national pride and praise from the country’s president Rodrigo Duterte, has also surprisingly met loads of backlash, with her compatriots increasingly remarking Gray, who is of mixed Scottish and Filipino descent, doesn’t look Filipino enough.
All comments
Show new comments (0)