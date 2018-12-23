Register
17:11 GMT +323 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Catriona Gray of the Philippines, left, reacts as she is crowned the new Miss Universe 2018 by Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters during the final round of the 67th Miss Universe competition in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018.

    Miss Universe 2018 May Become Military Reservist - Philippine Defence Chief

    © AP Photo / Gemunu Amarasinghe
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Catriona Gray has become the 4th Philippine in the Miss Universe history to earn the title after beating this year’s 93 contestants from around the world, prompting President Rodrigo Duterte to personally congratulate the newly-minted beauty queen.

    Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana may accept the newly-crowned Miss Universe Catriona Gray into the ranks of military reservists, Manila Bulletin reported.

    During a press briefing at the Department of National Defence (DND) building at Camp Aguinaldo, in Quezon City, he noted that if his tough schedule permits, he will talk to Catriona about the possibility, adding that it will be no less an honour for the whole defence ministry and the country’s armed forces in general if she goes to visit military camps thereby cheering up soldiers who stand on guard for their homeland.

    “It would be an honor to have her visit our camps”, Lorenzana said.

    The spokesman for the DND, Arsenio Andolong, also weighed in saying Catriona, in the event she chooses to, would be required to formally sign up for a position and go through the formal application procedure. He went on to say that the DND would be “more than happy to facilitate her entry if she expresses interest” in the role of a reservist.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    IBONG ADARNA 🧡🇵🇭 The Blazing Siren by @maktumang My preliminary gown was inspired by the 'Ibong Adarna': a prominent Filipino folklore that is a mythologicalnous bird. Story goes, the Ibong Adarna's enchanting voice can enable complete healing to anyone who hears it. Some artists liken it to the mythological Phoenix where it recurrently regenerates itself by arising amidst a spectacle of flames and candescence. This makes it a fitting symbol of resilience, rising and rebirth. 🇵🇭🔥 My earrings were designed by me and executed by @tesserajewelry as another ode to the Philippines with the Philippine sun and golden South sea pearls, our national gem. 🇵🇭 Thank you to @maktumang for his amazing craftsmanship and exquisite execution of this gown, to @justine.aliman19 and @ton_lao for styling in @bragaisjojo heels and @tesserajewelry. Thank you to mamang @hairbybrentsales and @jellyeugenio for teaching me to slay my hair and makeup! And to @carlosbuendiajr, the man behind my walk 🌋 I love you all!!!

    Публикация от Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) 13 Дек 2018 в 9:34 PST

    Women’s service in the Philippine military is voluntary: while female candidates were initially given the right to serve solely in the reserve ranks and provide technical assistance, since 1993 they have been able to become cadets at the Philippine Military Academy and graduate as soldiers.

    READ MORE: Philippines' Catriona Gray Crowned Miss Universe 2018 (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    Catriona Gray is the fourth Filipina to have taken home the Miss Universe crown, with the previous one, Pia Wurtzbach, winning the iconic international beauty pageant back in 2015. However, her triumph, along with a fair bit of national pride and praise from the country’s president Rodrigo Duterte, has also surprisingly met loads of backlash, with her compatriots increasingly remarking Gray, who is of mixed Scottish and Filipino descent, doesn’t look Filipino enough.

    Related:

    Philippines’ Catriona Gray Crowned Miss Universe 2018 (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    Symbol of Philippines' Fight With US Colonialism Returns Home
    Philippines Ditches Russian Helicopter Deal Amid Fears of US Sanctions
    Philippines to Deport American Priest Charged With Sex Crimes
    Tags:
    Miss Universe, titles, beauty pageant, army, military, Catriona Fray, Rodrigo Duterte, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Back in the USSR: How People Used to Ring in the New Year
    Back in the USSR: How People Used to Ring in the New Year
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse