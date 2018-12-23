Register
07:46 GMT +323 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Swallow's Nest, monument of architecture

    UN General Assembly Adopts Ukraine's Resolution on Russia's Crimea

    © Sputnik / Konstantin Chalabov
    World
    Get short URL
    0 01

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN General Assembly adopted the Ukrainian resolution on human rights violations in Crimea. A total of 65 countries voted for the adoption of the document, 27 countries voted against, while 70 others abstained.

    The Third Committee of the UN General Assembly, which is responsible for social, humanitarian and cultural issues, adopted on November 15 a draft of this resolution, with 67 countries voting in favor, 26 voting against and 82 abstained. In 2016 and 2017, 70 countries voted for the resolution, 26 voted against, while 77 and 76 countries abstained respectively.

    Russian regions. Sevastopol
    © Sputnik / Sergey Malgavko
    Anonymous Hackers Expose UK Plans to Mine Sevastopol Days Before Crimea Vote
    The majority of European countries and the United States are traditionally among those, who support the Ukrainian initiative.

    A spokesperson for the Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations said that the UN General Assembly economic committee had refused to allocate funds for implementation of the Ukrainian draft resolution.

    "I would like to express special gratitude to the Fifth Committee of the General Assembly, which a few hours ago refused to allocate funds from the regular budget for the implementation of this resolution," the spokesperson said at the UN General Assembly session.

    READ MORE: Russia Puts One More S-400 Battalion Into Service in Crimea Amid Kerch Row

    Relations between Moscow and Kiev deteriorated in 2014 after Crimea's reunification with Russia and amid the crisis in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian authorities have accused Russia of interfering in Ukraine's internal affairs and being involved in the conflict in Donbass.

    Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations, stressing that it is not party to the internal conflict in Ukraine and wanted the country to overcome its political and economic crises.

    READ MORE: US Sanctions Won't Affect Energy Supplies to Crimea — Russian Energy Ministry

    Related:

    Russia Conducts Live-Fire Drills With S-400 in Crimea (VIDEO)
    Pantsir-S Missile Battalion Enters Service in Crimea After Kerch Strait Incident
    Fourth S-400 Battalion Deployed Near Ukraine to Protect Crimea – Black Sea Fleet
    Tags:
    resolution, UN, Ukraine, Crimea, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Finnish Snow Hotel, dedicated to the Game of Thrones series
    Winter is Here: Best Ice Hotels Across the World That May Melt Your Heart
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse