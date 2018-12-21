UN General Assembly Votes Down Russian Draft Resolution to Preserve INF Treaty

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The UN General Assembly has voted against adopting the draft resolution proposed by Russia in support of preserving and complying with the terms of the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa of Ecuador announced after the vote.

"The result of the vote is as follows in favour 43, against 46, abstaining 78," Espinosa said. "The draft resolution A/73/L17 has not obtained the required two-thirds of the vote for its adoption. Therefore, this draft resolution is not adopted."

On December 14, Russia introduced a draft resolution in the UN General Assembly calling for the preservation of and compliance with the INF Treaty, which bans ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometres (311 to 3,417 miles).

China, Iran, North Korea, Syria, Cuba, Belarus, Vietnam, Pakistan voted for the draft resolution. The United States, Canada, Turkey, Ukraine and all EU member states voted against the measure.

The draft resolution calls on the United States and Russia to continue bilateral consultations on adherence to their INF Treaty obligations and renew constructive dialogue on strategic issues for further progress in nuclear disarmament and the cementing of international stability.

The draft resolution also states the UN General Assembly should consider actions undermining the INF Treaty as moves that hamper global strategic stability and regional security, and calls on all UN member states to step up their efforts to preserve the accord.

The United States and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of violating the INF Treaty in recent years.

In early December, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States would suspend its adherence to the INF Treaty within 60 days unless Russia returns to full compliance with the agreement.

US Under Secretary for Arms Control Andrea Thompson told reporters on December 6 that Russia must either end the development of its 9M729 missile system or modify the weapon so that it complied with the INF Treaty.

Russia has repeatedly refuted US allegations that it violates the INF Treaty, saying Moscow has very serious questions regarding the accord’s implementation by the United States. Specifically, Moscow has complained about US defence systems launchers deployed in Europe that can fire cruise missiles at ranges in violation of the INF Treaty’s terms.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier in December that the INF Treaty must be preserved because it is key to European and global security.