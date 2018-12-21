Sweden Claims Russia Has Asked Its Diplomat to "Leave the Country"

"The Swedish Foreign Ministry announced it had refused to satisfy Russian applications for diplomatic visas. And Russia responded to this by asking a diplomat at the Swedish Embassy in Moscow to leave the country. The Swedish Foreign Ministry regrets the decision of Russia", the press service told Sputnik.
In the meantime, the Russian Foreign Ministry also refused to share any information concerning the situation.
READ MORE: 'Сertainly Russian': Swedes Mock Reports of 'Suspected Sub' Spotted Off Coast
Swedish newspaper Expressen has claimed that Stockholm had made such a decision, fearing, that the two Russians may have links to the intelligence services. The outlet added that the diplomat was also a correspondent of the Finnish newspaper Kansan Uutiset in Moscow.
All comments
Show new comments (0)