Children in War-Torn Countries Endure Extreme Levels of Violence - UNICEF

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Children living in eastern Ukraine, Syria, Palestine and other countries affected by military conflicts remain at risk as they suffer extreme levels of violence from warring parties, United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Director of Emergency Programs Manuel Fontaine said in a statement on Thursday.

“Children living in conflict zones around the world have continued to suffer through extreme levels of violence over the past 12 months, and the world has continued to fail them,” Fontaine said. “For too long, parties to conflict have been committing atrocities with near-total impunity, and it is only getting worse. Much more can and must be done to protect and assist children.”

Children in conflict zones have been used as human shields, recruited as fighters, abducted, raped and subjected to forced marriage, according to UNICEF.

More than 50 children were killed and hundreds more injured in Palestine over the course of 2018, UNICEF said.

This year also marked the year of highest number of child deaths in Syria since the beginning of the armed conflict in 2011. UNICEF verified the killing of 870 children in the country from January to September of this year.

The more than four-year-long armed conflict in eastern Ukraine has severely impacted the education system, forcing hundreds of thousands of children to learn amid violence and fighting, UNICEF said. Four hundred thousand children who live within close proximity to the "contact line," the border which divides government and non-government controlled forces, are at the highest risk.

“Much more needs to be done to prevent wars, and to end the many disastrous armed conflicts devastating children’s lives. Yet even as wars continue, we must never accept attacks against children. We must hold warring parties to their obligation to protect children," Fontaine said.

UNICEF called on all parties to armed conflicts around the world to "abide by their obligations under international law" to end violations against children and civilians.