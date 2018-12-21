Children in War-Torn Countries Endure Extreme Levels of Violence - UNICEF

“Children living in conflict zones around the world have continued to suffer through extreme levels of violence over the past 12 months, and the world has continued to fail them,” Fontaine said. “For too long, parties to conflict have been committing atrocities with near-total impunity, and it is only getting worse. Much more can and must be done to protect and assist children.”
More than 50 children were killed and hundreds more injured in Palestine over the course of 2018, UNICEF said.
This year also marked the year of highest number of child deaths in Syria since the beginning of the armed conflict in 2011. UNICEF verified the killing of 870 children in the country from January to September of this year.
The more than four-year-long armed conflict in eastern Ukraine has severely impacted the education system, forcing hundreds of thousands of children to learn amid violence and fighting, UNICEF said. Four hundred thousand children who live within close proximity to the "contact line," the border which divides government and non-government controlled forces, are at the highest risk.
UNICEF called on all parties to armed conflicts around the world to "abide by their obligations under international law" to end violations against children and civilians.
