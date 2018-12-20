RT Says Disappointed Over UK Regulator Finding It “Broke Broadcasting Rules”

The British Office of Communications, commonly known as Ofcom, has claimed that the broadcaster broke the rules, "failing to preserve due impartiality" in 7 news programmes.

"Taken together, the seven breaches represent a serious failure of compliance with our broadcasting rules", Ofcom said on Thursday. "We have told RT that we are minded to consider imposing a statutory sanction".

Addressing the accusations, RT announced that it would examine the findings of the UK regulator and announce its position shortly.

"RT is extremely disappointed with the findings of Ofcom following the results of the investigations, most of which were initiated by the regulator itself, and not by the audience. We broadcast in the UK in accordance with the rules established by the British regulator, and always strive to comply with them. Ofcom, probably, did not fully take into account the arguments we gave during the investigations. The regulator did not pay enough attention to the rights of both RT and its viewers", the channel's press service stated.

© AFP 2018 / Don Emmert Larry King Says RT One of Few Channels in US 'Doing News'

Earlier this year, British authorities launched 7 investigations into the broadcaster amid calls for RT's license to be revoked in the country.

A number of Russian officials, including Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, said at the time that Moscow would introduce restrictive measures for UK media outlets in the event of potential anti-RT steps being taken by London.