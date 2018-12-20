Register
    An S-400 anti-aircraft missile system during the preparation of military equipment for the military parade marking the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, in Kaliningrad

    Turkey Suggested American Technicians Study Russia-Made S-400, US Media Claims

    © Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
    World
    Deliveries of Russia’s S-400 air defence systems to Turkey have been a major bone of discord in relations between Ankara and Washington, with the latter blocking the supplies of its F-35 stealth fighter jets to Turkey amid concerns that the plane’s sensitive data may be leaked to Moscow if provided to Ankara.

    Bloomberg has cited two sources familiar with the discussions as saying that Turkey had suggested that US technical experts study the S-400 missile defence systems that it purchased from Russia in order to “control damage” in relations with Washington stemming from its decision to pursue the contract with Moscow.

    Commenting on media reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian-Turkish contract envisages Ankara’s non-disclosure of certain data:

    “As a rule, Russian military and defence cooperation with other states necessarily envisages legal obligations on non-disclosure of certain categories of information, of sensitive data related to this cooperation. In this case with the Turkish side, there are such obligations as well… We see no reason not to trust our Turkish partners”, he said.

    Turkey and the US haven’t commented on the claims yet.

    Turkey is a key partner in the US programme to develop the F-35 stealth fighter jets, with 10 Turkish companies expected to produce about $12 billion in parts, including vital components.

    F-35
    © REUTERS /
    The US government has on multiple occasions expressed concern over Turkey’s decision to go on with the purchase of Russia-made missile defence systems, and blocked the delivery of F-35s to Ankara amid fears that sensitive technology could be compromised and used to improve Russian air defences if Turkey acquired both.

    Although Turkey has given no indication that it will be willing to abandon the S-400s, the US State Department has approved a potential $3.5 billion sale of Patriot air and missile defence systems to Ankara, having already notified Congress of the certification.

    The proposed deal includes up to 140 Patriot missiles, radar and ground control stations and must be approved by Congress.

    Unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg that congressional opposition to the Patriot deal softened after the Trump administration contended that Turkey would still face sanctions if it went on with acquiring Russia’s S-400s.

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters last month that Ankara would never give up on the S-400 deal with Moscow, but was open to purchasing US hardware in the future.

    A Turkish Air Force F-4 fighter jet flies over a minaret after it took off from Incirlik air base in Adana, Turkey, August 12, 2015.
    © REUTERS / Murad Sezer
    He also said that Turkey had sought to buy US Patriots, but was never able to get a commitment from Washington.

    In December 2017, Russia and Turkey inked an agreement to supply S-400 air defence systems to Ankara. The move triggered major disagreements between the United States and Turkey, with the former threatening to impose sanctions as Washington suggested that the Russia-made weapon was incompatible with NATO defences.

    Despite pressure from Washington, Ankara has on multiple occasions warned it against freezing F-35 deliveries, and threatened to take retaliatory measures.

