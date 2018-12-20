Albania Expels 2 Iranian Diplomats Over Terror Plot Against Israelis - Reports

The Albanian Foreign Ministry has said that the diplomats had been suspected of carrying out actions undermining Albania’s security. The ministry added that the decision to expel the Iranian diplomats had been made in consultations with Tirana's allies. Meanwhile, US National Security Adviser John Bolton wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that Albania had expelled the Iranian ambassador from the country.
In May, a Kosovo court sentenced nine Albanians to a total of 35.5 years in jail in the case. The authorities said that the group had decided to plant an explosive device under a bridge where the Israeli team and supporters should have gone.
Media have then reported that the group had been linked to the Daesh terror organization.
Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
