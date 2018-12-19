China Envoy: US' 'Reckless Actions' are Root of Current Crisis in Trading System

The representatives of the US and China yet again clashed at a WTO meeting on Wednesday, accusing each other of undermining the multilateral trading system.

US trade ambassador Dennis Shea said China is seeking to "outright steal" technology in strategic industries and dump its products in the US market, while China's envoy insisted that Washington's "reckless actions" are to blame for the ongoing trading system crisis.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a 90-day truce in their escalating trade war after meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires.

Trump agreed to suspend plans to raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese products from 10 percent to 25 percent in order to pave the way for trade talks with Beijing, but warned that if the negotiations do not succeed within three months, tariff increases will move forward as previously planned.

China and the United States have been engaged in a trade war since US President Donald Trump announced in June that $50 billion worth of Chinese goods would be subject to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade duties on hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of goods.