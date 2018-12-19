Two Honduran Migrant Teenagers Killed in Mexico Near US Border – Reports

Two boys, aged approximately 16 and 17 years old, were stabbed and strangled, the Los Angeles Times newspaper reported citing a prosecutor of the Baja California province of Mexico. The bodies were found on Saturday evening on public roads.
The government of Honduras has expressed condolences over the death of the teenagers.
"We reiterate the call to Honduran nationals that they not risk their lives and the lives of their families on the dangers that the migratory route represents, where migrants are exposed to being victims of traffickers," the government said in a statement, as quoted by Los Angeles Times.
Mexican authorities said that more than 8,200 asylum-seeking migrants from Central America reached Mexico, with around 7,400 of the migrants staying near the cities of Tijuana and Mexicali just south of California.
