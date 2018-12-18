Russian Embassy in London Website Hacked, Attack Likely Carried Out From UK

LONDON (Sputnik) - The website of the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom was hacked late on Monday, the diplomatic mission told Sputnik, adding that the attack was probably carried out from the United Kingdom.

"The Russian Embassy in London offers excuses to multiple users of its website that was blatantly hacked on December 17, at 2:48 p.m. local time [same as GMT], after publication [of materials] about the UK interference in the Ukrainian affairs as well as critical remarks about the BBC outlet's task for its correspondent to find the Russian trace in the French protests," the embassy said.

"According to preliminary assessments, the attack was likely carried out from the United Kingdom," the Russian diplomatic mission added.

After the hacker attack, the embassy's specialists were "evaluating the possibility of restoring the entire array of archival documents that contain key valuations of British foreign policy", the source said.