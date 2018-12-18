Moscow: US Report on Russia's Alleged Election Meddling Causes Misunderstanding

Russia has repeatedly rejected allegations of its involvement in the 2016 US presidential elections, stressing that no evidence of election meddling has been presented by Washington to substantiate the accusations.

A US Senate report on Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential elections "cannot not cause anything but misunderstanding", according to the Russian President's spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

He referred to what he described as common accusations and claims which Peskov said are "absolutely incomprehensible to us" and which have nothing to do with Russia.

"Here I can repeat once again that we do not agree with all these allegations. The Russian government has nothing to do with any interferences [ in the US elections], especially those which were abstractly described [ in the report]|", Peskov pointed out.



