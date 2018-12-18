Russian Kuzma Minin Vessel Runs Aground Off UK Southwest Coast (PHOTOS)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Kuzma Minin ship with 18 crew members on board has run aground off the coast of the UK country of Cornwall, the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency said Tuesday.

"180 metre [590 feet] bulk carrier dragged anchor and grounded on west of port entrance between Swanpool and Gullyngvase beaches this morning. 18 Russian crew on board. No cargo on board, no report of pollution. Tug on way, lifeboat standing by. Coastguard Team have cordoned off ship," the agency tweeted.

The vessel, with a displacement of 16,000 tons, ran aground at around 5:40 local time.

According to reports, the British Coast Guard is preparing to float the ship.

The Russian Embassy in the UK is contacting rescue services to receive clarity regarding the situation with the vessel Kuzma Minin.

The vessel of the Murmansk Shipping Company Kuzma Minin had been stationed at a berth in the port of Terneuzen for several months.