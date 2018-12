United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura is holding talks with officials from Iran, Russia and Turkey as guarantors of the Syria peace process in Geneva on December 18-19.

The meeting will focus on setting up a "credible, balanced, and inclusive" committee to draft a new constitution for Syria and to usher in elections.

The committee should start working out a new basic law of Syria or amending the current constitution, after which general elections would be held in the country.

Follow Sputnik's feed to find out more.