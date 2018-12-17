Register
22:54 GMT +317 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Fire and smoke billows from the north tower of New York's World Trade Center after terrorists crashed two hijacked airliners into the World Trade Center and brought down the twin 110-story towers. (File)

    US Media Claims Talks With Taliban Marred by Prospects of New 9/11

    © AP Photo / David Karp
    World
    Get short URL
    522

    A senior Taliban commander interviewed by the news agency revealed that there are up to 3,000 foreign militants among the movement’s ranks, but insisted that none of them would be permitted to use Afghanistan to stage attacks against other countries.

    As the United States attempt to negotiate a peace deal with Taliban in an attempt to finally put an end to Washington’s 17-year military operation in the country, it remains unclear whether Taliban would prevent terrorist groups from using Afghanistan to plot attacks abroad “like Al Qaeda did before September 11, 2001”, NBC News reports.

    "Were we not to put the pressure on Al Qaeda, ISIS and other groups in the region that we are putting on today, it is our assessment that in a period of time their capability would reconstitute. They have today the intent and would have in the future the capability to do what we saw on 9/11," Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford said earlier.

    Afghan Air Force A-29 Super Tucano
    CC0
    Afghanistan’s Air Force Just Conducted Its First Nighttime Airstrike on the Taliban
    A senior Afghan Taliban commander interviewed by the news agency that there is up to 3,000 foreign militants among the movement’s ranks.

    He insisted, however, that "none of the foreign militants would be allowed to take up arms" and use the Afghan soil "against any country in the world."

    The news agency also notes that al-Qaeda, while "greatly weakened", continues to operate in Afghanistan, and as expert on international terrorism Vanda Felbab-Brown remarked, while there’s probably no love lost between al-Qaeda and Taliban, "it does not necessarily mean that they [Taliban] can easily control them [al-Qaeda]."

    READ MORE: 8 Dead, 10 Captured After Taliban Attacks Military Base in Afghanistan — Reports

    The Taliban movement is a major force fighting Kabul for control over the country. The group managed to seize power in the middle of the 1990s before being overthrown by a US-led invasion in 2001.

    Almost 3,000 people were killed on September 11, 2001 when al-Qaeda hijacked four US airliners and flew two of them into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center and a third one into the Pentagon building in northern Virginia.

    Related:

    Taliban Hunting for Young Afghan Messi and His Family (VIDEO)
    Kabul Ready to Discuss Constitution Changes With Taliban - High Peace Council
    Some 32 People Killed in Anti-Taliban Airstrikes in South Afghanistan – Reports
    Tags:
    terrorist attacks, peace talks, 9/11, Taliban, Afghanistan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Philippines Catriona Gray During the Miss Universe 2018 Contest in Thailand
    Stunning Philippine Beauty Crowned Miss Universe 2018
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse