Canada’s Trudeau Reveals What He Thinks About Putin and Trump

In his interview to CTV, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has described Russian President Vladimir Putin as "problematic," while his choice of one word for US leader Donald Trump was "unpredictable."
During the interview, Justin Trudeau also revealed that his administration had inherited a 15 billion Canadian dollars ($11 billion) arms contract with Saudi Arabia it now wanted to scrap, adding that Canada was engaged with the export permits to try and see if there was a way of no longer exporting light-armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia.
