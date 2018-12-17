Canada’s Trudeau Reveals What He Thinks About Putin and Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Justin Trudeau gave an extensive interview to a local channel, CTV, on Sunday. In a rapid-fire-question part of it, he was asked to describe the two leaders each in one word.

In his interview to CTV, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has described Russian President Vladimir Putin as "problematic," while his choice of one word for US leader Donald Trump was "unpredictable."

Commenting on Trump’s hurtful tweets about him, Trudeau said that they were "part of the communications coming from the White House" and that he took note of them, adding his job was to stand up for Canadian interests no matter how he felt.

During the interview, Justin Trudeau also revealed that his administration had inherited a 15 billion Canadian dollars ($11 billion) arms contract with Saudi Arabia it now wanted to scrap, adding that Canada was engaged with the export permits to try and see if there was a way of no longer exporting light-armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia.