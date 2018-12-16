Register
17:20 GMT +316 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo taken Thursday, April 14, 2016, government soldiers follow orders to raise their guns during a military parade in Juba, South Sudan

    US Sanctions Ex-Israeli General for Arms Dealing in South Sudan Conflict

    © AP Photo / Justin Lynch
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The death toll in South Sudan's five-year civil war stands at almost 400,000; violence broke out in the country along ethnic lines after President Kiir of the Dinka tribe accused his then-deputy Machar, a Nuer, of planning to stage a coup.

    Washington has slapped sanctions on three Israelis — among them retired Major General Israel Ziv — over their role in the South Sudan conflict. Specifically, they were accused of covertly selling arms and ammo to the warring sides, among other things. 

    "[The United States Department of] Treasury is targeting individuals who have provided soldiers, armoured vehicles, and weapons used to fuel the conflict in South Sudan.  We are intent on holding accountable those who profit off the misery and suffering of the South Sudanese people and facilitate violence against civilians," said Sigal Mandelker, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

    READ MORE: US Vows to Present Evidence of Alleged Iran's Arms Sales to Proxy Groups

    According to the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, Israel Ziv, the former head of the Israeli Defence Forces' (IDF) Operations Directorate, supplied weapons and ammunition to both the South Sudanese government and the opposition. He purportedly used an agricultural company to sell $150 million worth of weapons to the government, including rifles, grenade launchers, and shoulder-fired rockets, under the guise of agricultural and housing projects.

    The Treasury Department claims that Ziv had bought the loyalty of senior South Sudanese government officials with bribes and promises of security support. He also allegedly plotted to carry out attacks by mercenaries on South Sudanese oil fields and infrastructure, in an effort to capitalise on their subsequent reconstruction.

    In addition, the United States has sanctioned two South Sudanese citizens and six firms, three of which are owned or controlled by Ziv.

    Women carry sacks of food in Nimini village, Unity State, northern South Sudan, February 8, 2017. Picture taken on February 8, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Siegfried Modola
    South Sudan Opposition Says Initials Peace Deal With Government

    Ziv dismissed the accusations on Sunday, branding them as "ludicrous, baseless, completely divorced from reality".

    South Sudan split from the north after the 2011 referendum, in which some 99 percent of the voters supported the secession. The country has been gripped by the ethnic-based civil war since 2013, when President Salva Kiir accused Vice President Riek Machar of plotting a coup.

    Riek Machar fled the country in 2016; he returned to its capital, Juba, in late October to attend a nationwide peace celebration, with President Kiir claiming the violence to be over.

    According to a UK government-financed report by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, nearly 400,000 people died in the conflict, on top of more than four million civilians who were internally displaced or forced to flee to neighbouring states.

    Related:

    Anti-Arms Sales Activists Protest at European Defence Industry Event in Brussels
    Three Rights Groups Join Challenge Against UK's Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia - HRW
    Merkel: EU May Make Joint Decision to Halt Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia
    Macron Says Arms Sales to Riyadh Have Nothing to Do With Khashoggi Case
    Canada Considers Halting Arms Sales to Saudis Over Khashoggi Case - Reports
    Tags:
    arms sales, civil war, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Riek Machar, Salva Kiir, Israel, South Sudan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The northern snakehead fish, Channa argus
    Meet 9 Creepy Species That Pose Greatest Threat to Europe
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse