UN Official Calls for Reintegration of Daesh Family Members Into Society

"We need to think about the reintegration of a number of people involved in these terrorist activities, but after the rehabilitation process, and these two processes are very difficult but very important in order to achieve the final goal to exclude terrorism from the international agenda," Voronkov stated at the Doha Forum 2018 in Qatar, adding that it was necessary to show that there was a way forward for those people.
He also raised the issue of children born in the Daesh caliphate, who have no registration or nationality, with the countries of the world unwilling to address the issue.
READ MORE: AfD Slams Proposal Set to Allow Ex-Daesh Terrorists to Bring Family to Germany
In August, the United Nations issued a report which estimated the number of Daesh militants remaining in Iraq and Syria to range between 20,000 and 30,000 despite the elimination of the Daesh caliphate a year earlier.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)