Canada Granted Consular Access to Ex-Diplomat Detained in China

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canadian Ambassador John McCallum and other consular officials met with former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig at a Chinese detention centre on Friday, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Today, Canada was granted consular access to Michael Kovrig," the release said. "Ambassador McCallum met with him in Beijing. Canadian consular officials continue to provide consular services to him and his family and will continue to seek further access to Mr Kovrig."

The release added that Canada continues to seek consular access to a second detained Canadian, Michael Spavor.

Kovrig is a former Canadian diplomat who is currently working for the International Crisis Group in China. He was detained on December 10.

​Spavor was the founder of a China-based company that carries out cultural exchanges with North Korea. He was reportedly acquainted with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.