Russia to Closely Monitor Washington's Compliance With INF Treaty - Russian MFA

Russia will closely monitor Washington's compliance with the INF treaty, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated Thursday.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Thursday that Moscow vehemently denied US' groundless allegations of INF treaty violations by Russia.

"We strongly reject the unfounded accusations by the United States as unsubstantiated and untrue", Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

He further added that Moscow would closely monitor Washington's compliance with the treaty.

The United States' decision to suspend the implementation of obligations under the INF Treaty is legally void: there will be no legal consequences after the two months given by the Americans, Ryabkov said, adding that Washington hadn't explained what the suspension of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty means.

“Taking into account the US intention to withdraw from the treaty, presented to us through bilateral channels at a high political level as final and not subject to revision, we, however, remain open for a substantive and constructive dialogue aimed at the preservation of the INF treaty".

