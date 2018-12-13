Mexico is Paying for the Wall, Our New Deal Much Better Than NAFTA – Trump

During his presidential campaign in 2016, not only did Trump promise to build a wall on the border with Mexico to prevent illegal migrants from coming to the US, he also assured that Mexico itself would pay for its construction. So far, Mexico has refused to pay for the border wall.

​US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his promise to make Mexico pay for the border wall, stating that it has been doing so since the signing of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). According to the president, the benefits for the US from the USMC agreement are so great that they cover the costs of the construction.

I often stated, “One way or the other, Mexico is going to pay for the Wall.” This has never changed. Our new deal with Mexico (and Canada), the USMCA, is so much better than the old, very costly & anti-USA NAFTA deal, that just by the money we save, MEXICO IS PAYING FOR THE WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018

Trump is currently embroiled in a standoff with Democrats in the Senate over a new budget bill that is intended to allocate $5 billion for the construction of the border wall with Mexico. Although the Republicans have a majority in the Senate (51 seats) until the end of the year, Trump still needs 60 votes to approve funding for the wall and thus needs votes from Democrats.

Trump earlier attempted to threaten Democrats by promising to initiate a partial government shutdown if funding isn't secured by December 21, but the Democrats passed a two-week stopgap spending bill in order to avert such a scenario.