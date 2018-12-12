Social Media User Proposes Vyshinsky as TIME's Person of Year

The iconic magazine Time seems likely to have missed something, or rather someone, truly important, but a Telegram messenger user was quick to effectively make up for this.

With Christmas season rapidly approaching, Time has issued four covers for its "person of the year", featuring the people of the outgoing year and paying tribute to journalists either killed or imprisoned while working in the field.

The covers quickly made their way into social media and while users in Europe and the United States praised the gesture and homage, in Russia the publication ruffled quite a few feathers.

The Guardians—Jamal Khashoggi, the Capital Gazette, Maria Ressa, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo—TIME's Persons of the Year 2018. #Well Done, @TIME!🙌🏾#TIMEPOTY pic.twitter.com/AKuxhpioIu — TurtleWoman (@TurtleWoman6) December 12, 2018

​A reader of one of the Telegram channels, sent a missing picture captioning it 'EXTRA Time.'

© Photo : Telegram Kirill Vyshinsky for Time cover

The picture features the detained head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal Kirill Vyshinsky.

Who is Kirill Vyshinsky?

Journalist Kirill Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15 on suspicion of supporting the breakaway republics of Donbas and treason. Given the charges, the journalist may face up to 15 years in prison. The journalist has suggested that his arrest was a part of the Ukrainian authorities' campaign to gain the voter support ahead of the 2019 presidential and parliamentary elections.

READ MORE: Keeping Vyshinsky in Custody is 'Violation of Media Freedom' — EU Journo Group

Vyshinsky's detention has prompted widespread criticism by journalists' rights groups, which have said that such actions were unacceptable in a democratic society.

© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev Rally to Protest Vyshinsky's Arrest Took Place Near Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Vyshinsky's arrest was politically motivated, adding that the incident demonstrated an unprecedented and unacceptable policy of Ukrainian authorities targeting journalists doing their jobs. The Russian Foreign Ministry has protested to Kiev, calling on the incumbent authorities to stop its crackdown on media.

Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), has also expressed his concern over Ukraine's actions toward Vyshinsky and called for the journalist's release, stressing that all OSCE members had pledged to create the necessary conditions to allow journalists to work freely.

A number of EU member states, including Germany and Portugal, have also condemned Kiev's actions. On November 1, a Ukrainian court extended Vyshinsky's arrest until December 28.